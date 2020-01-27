Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 28,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

PNC traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.32. 119,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

