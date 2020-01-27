Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $32.91. 2,552,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

