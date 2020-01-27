Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $62,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.06. 290,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

