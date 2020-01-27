Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTX stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

