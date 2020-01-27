Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Reaches $6.04 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Dropil has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. Dropil has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $201,071.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007382 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003766 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026199 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,761,319,317 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

