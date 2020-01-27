DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.46

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.67. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 140,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

