Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 40,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,153. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

