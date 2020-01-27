Dynatrace’s (NYSE:DT) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Dynatrace’s (NYSE:DT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 28th. Dynatrace had issued 35,609,612 shares in its initial public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $569,753,792 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Dynatrace’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of DT opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

