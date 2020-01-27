Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $8.75 on Monday, reaching $284.06. The company had a trading volume of 386,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.83 and its 200 day moving average is $257.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

