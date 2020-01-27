Eagle Capital Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.80 on Monday, hitting $558.02. 13,530,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $594.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.91.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,895 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.