Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.35. 32,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

