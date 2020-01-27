EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 120.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Booking by 26.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $55.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,907.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,842. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,025.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

