EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,878,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $62.80. 419,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

