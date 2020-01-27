EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust accounts for about 4.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 496 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $1,647,992. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded down $16.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $735.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

