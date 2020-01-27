EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

