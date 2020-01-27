EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,823,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

BMY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.83. 1,205,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

