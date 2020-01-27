EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $169,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

Shares of GE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,509,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

