EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

