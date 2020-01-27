EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.75. 87,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $133.76 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

