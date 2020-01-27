eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after buying an additional 945,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 58.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,089,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $82,522,000 after buying an additional 770,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after buying an additional 663,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

