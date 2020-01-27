Edge Hits One Day Volume of $2,867.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin, KuCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

