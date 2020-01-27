Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EDIN traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 611 ($8.04). The stock had a trading volume of 428,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,129. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 654 ($8.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 625.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 595.96.

Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

