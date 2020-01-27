Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.37. 6,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

