Efficient Advisors LLC Has $29.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $170.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.