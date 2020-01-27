Eight Capital Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.25.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$112.85. The company had a trading volume of 354,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a 12 month low of C$84.41 and a 12 month high of C$114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$110.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

