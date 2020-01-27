El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 1,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,155. The stock has a market cap of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of -485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.