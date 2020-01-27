Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.12.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 675,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,357. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.