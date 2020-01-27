Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.77

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

