Enerplus Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.