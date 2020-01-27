Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.29

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $15.73. Engie shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 8,146,572 shares traded.

ENGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.29.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

