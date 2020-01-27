Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.29

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $15.73. Engie shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 8,146,572 shares traded.

ENGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.29.

Engie Company Profile (EPA:ENGI)

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit