Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Upbit, AirSwap and Bittrex. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $69.23 million and $6.69 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bittrex, OKEx, Tidex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Kucoin, Liqui, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.