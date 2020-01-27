Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post sales of $204.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.87 million and the highest is $206.70 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $92.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $619.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $766.07 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 281,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,826.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

