Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.25

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 194892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The company has a market cap of $377.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$393.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Ensign Energy Services’s payout ratio is 122.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

