Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.91. 69,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

