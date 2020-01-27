EOS Price Tops $4.01 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $3.76 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00044920 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,229,799 coins and its circulating supply is 950,529,787 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

