Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Equinix worth $96,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $593.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,383. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $363.90 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

