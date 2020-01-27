Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.19-2.25 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

