Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.