Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

