Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.33. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

