Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBA traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

