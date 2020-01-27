Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 280 Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Computer Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 22,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Computer Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Computer Services Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.