Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $63,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 20,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

