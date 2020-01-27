Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $4.24 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.96. 1,230,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.