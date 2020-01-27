Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.24. 6,758,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

