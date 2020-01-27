Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.