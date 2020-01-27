Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 583,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,488. The company has a market capitalization of $328.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Evolus has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evolus by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $4,167,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolus by 15.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 36.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

