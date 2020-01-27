Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $18.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.
Several research firms have commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $499,289. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
