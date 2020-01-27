Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 177,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,110. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,031 shares in the company, valued at $20,148,181.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,639 shares of company stock worth $7,267,854 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

