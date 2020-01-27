Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,645 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 276.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.